1930 – 2022

KENOSHA—Meredith Prostko, 91 years old, lifelong resident of Kenosha, WI passed away Saturday, March 19, 2022, at her home.

She was born October 5, 1930, in Kenosha, WI the daughter of the late Archie and Gladys (Kline) Gentes.

On September 2, 1950, she married Raymond Prostko at St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church, Kenosha, WI, and he preceded her in death on June 17, 2001.

Meredith loved dancing, singing, and traveling. She has been on over 20 cruises, and some of her travels have taken her to Australia, Brazil, China and Europe. In her younger years, Meredith enjoyed bowling and was part of a league. She especially cherished her family and Wednesday night dinners with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Meredith was a delightful person with a beautiful soul. She will be remembered for her heartwarming smile and positive personality.

Survivors include her children: Mark (Patti) Prostko, Karen (John) Steigerwald, Cathy (Daniel) Lichter, and Laurie (Donald) Ringham, all of Kenosha, WI; four grandchildren: Angela (Matt) Carlson, Kira (Andy) Blaski, Joshua (Lindsay) Lichter, and Ashley Ringham; three great-grandchildren: Robert Carlson, Jay Carlson, and Zachary Blaski; a sister, Donna (George) Herrmann of Waterford, WI; her special friend and dance partner, Larry Heintz; sister of the heart, Sandy Ringham; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, Meredith was preceded in death by sisters, Dorothy (Russell) Kellman and Marjorie (Raymond) Thompson.

Memorial visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m.–11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 2223 51st Street, Kenosha, WI. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will commence at 11:00 a.m. Entombment will follow in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park, Kenosha, WI.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street

Kenosha, WI 53144

Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Meredith’s Online Memorial Book at: