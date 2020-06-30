Merry A. Benedict

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1940-2020

Merry Benedict, 80, of Pleasant Prairie passed away peacefully on Friday June 26, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family after battling a long chronic illness.

Merry was born on January 11, 1940 in Milwaukee, WI, the daughter of the late James R. & Leona (Skozich) Woods. She grew up in Wind Lake and enjoyed swimming daily in the summer. As a child, she developed a strong work ethic by sharing a paper route with her siblings. She attended Colonel Hegg Elementary School and graduated from Waterford High School.

Merry met her future husband, Norman, at a dance on New Year’s Eve, when she was sixteen. She loved to polka, waltz, and fox trot. For many years she looked forward to their weekly date night of dancing. Norm often said she was the most beautiful girl he ever met and that he soon knew he wanted to marry her. Merry married Norman E. Benedict on August 22, 1959 in Waterford and shared a loving 60+ years together.