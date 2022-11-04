May 7, 1942—Nov. 1, 2022

BRISTOL—Michael A. Young, 80 years old, of Bristol, WI, passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Froedtert Medical Center, Wauwatosa, WI. He was born May 7, 1942 in Geneva, IL the son of the late James and Jane (nee Anderson) Young.

Before his retirement in 2013, Michael had worked as a Controller for, Eaton Corp., American Brass, and Lawter, International.

He was a former member of Messiah Lutheran Church, Twin Lakes, WI and was active with the Lake Shangri-La Association. Mike enjoyed playing golf and boating. On August 29, 1964, he married Marguerite White in St. Charles, IL.

Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Maggie; two sons: Jeff (Brenda) Young of Bristol, WI and Daniel (Amy) Young of Paddock Lake, WI; four grandchildren: Kyle Young, Amanda (Richard) Wilson, Jadyn Young, and Jennifer Young; two great-grandchildren: Avery and Emerson Wilson; a sister, Jill Nielsen of New Port Richey, FL; nieces and many friends.

Memorial Services will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at Christ Lutheran Church, 24929 75th. St., Paddock Lake, WI 53168, with family and friends gathering beginning at 10:00 AM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Heart Association are appreciated in Michael’s memory. Please sign the online guest book for Michael at www.strangfh.com.