1966-2020

Michael Brian Biggs, 54 years old, lifelong resident of Kenosha, WI passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, at his home.

He was born April 4, 1966, in Kenosha, WI the son of Floyd and Christa (Gottschalk) Biggs.

Mike was an avid, lifelong Chicago Cubs fan; he rarely missed games broadcasted on television and attended many games at Wrigley Field. He was also always excited to cheer on the Green Bay Packers. Mike enjoyed doing yardwork, weightlifting and going for walks.

Survivors include his parents, Floyd and Christa Biggs; his siblings, Donald (Tracy) Biggs of Spring Valley, WI and Suzanne (Dwayne Rabe) Biggs of Aloha, OR; and two nephews, Derek (Becki) Biggs and Brandon Biggs. Mike was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents.

Due to the current health restrictions surrounding COVID-19, funeral services and interment will be private in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park, Kenosha, WI.

