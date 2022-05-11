Oct. 13, 1947—Jan. 2, 2022

Michael D. Larsen, age 74, passed away on Sunday, January 2, 2022 after a short stay in Hospice.

He was born on October 13, 1947 to Edward and Betty Larsen. Michael graduated from Tremper High School in 1966 and served 20 years in the Navy before his retirement.

After his retirement from the Navy in 1987 he took a part-time job fueling planes and working security at Gurnee Mills.

Michael’s love for bowling was well known and he was on several leagues since he was 12 years old. He was a loving son and took care of his parents until their death.

He is survived by his sister, Vickie (Thomas) Lahti.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at the Piasecki Funeral Home.

