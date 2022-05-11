 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Michael D. Larsen

  • 0

Oct. 13, 1947—Jan. 2, 2022

Michael D. Larsen, age 74, passed away on Sunday, January 2, 2022 after a short stay in Hospice.

He was born on October 13, 1947 to Edward and Betty Larsen. Michael graduated from Tremper High School in 1966 and served 20 years in the Navy before his retirement.

After his retirement from the Navy in 1987 he took a part-time job fueling planes and working security at Gurnee Mills.

Michael’s love for bowling was well known and he was on several leagues since he was 12 years old. He was a loving son and took care of his parents until their death.

He is survived by his sister, Vickie (Thomas) Lahti.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at the Piasecki Funeral Home.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101

www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Should you move for freelance work?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert