KENOSHA—Michael David Sandwisch, 53, of Kenosha, passed away on Monday, March 27, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Parkersburg, WV, he was the son of David Willis and Sandra Darlene (Barnes) Sandwisch. On September 3, 2006, he married the love of his life, Sylvia Moreno and together they had a son, Michael, Jr.

Visitation will be held at Proko Funeral Home on Friday, March 31, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 7307 40th Avenue, Kenosha at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Greenridge Cemetery.

