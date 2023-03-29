May 31, 1959—March 13, 2023

LAS VEGAS, NV—Michael “Mike” Delbert Suehring, 63, a native of Kenosha, WI, passed away on March, 13, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. Mike, the oldest son to the late Delbert Suehring and late Sandra (Bailey) Suehring, was born in Kenosha on May 31, 1959. His father later wed Helen Billing, raising Mike until their divorce, and maintained a close relationship until Helen’s passing.

Later in his adult life, he was welcomed into family by his stepmother, Brenda Suehring, stepsister, Tammy Laurent, and late stepsister, Samantha Talley.

Mike enlisted in the military in 1974, becoming a Submariner and proudly served his country until his retirement in 1996 as a Navy Chief Petty Officer. After his Navy retirement, he continued working for the military as a Federal Contractor.

He was a member of the National Rifle Association (NRA), Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), the American Legion and the Fleet Reserve Association. He was also a supporter of the Navy-Marine Corp Relief Society (NMCRS), the Wounded Warrior Project, Disabled American Veterans (DAV), Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund (VVMF), and the Humane Society.

Mike enjoyed tending to his backyard garden, was an avid NASCAR and Green Bay Packers fan, and a hobbyist who enjoyed collecting rare coins and eagle memorabilia. His dog, Masie, and cats, Panda and Toby, were also held close to his heart.

Along with his parents, Helen and Samantha, he is also preceded in death by his brothers: Daniel and Joseph Suehring, and sister, Jill Larsen.

He is survived by his loving wife, Cheryl and family members: mother-in-law, Sherry Deaton; and sister-in-law, Shelly Tuers and family. He also leaves behind his children: Ricardo (Tracy) Suehring, Charlotte (Will) Maddy and Hillary (Joe Case) Suehring, from his marriage with his first wife, Rosario, who preceded him in death. He is survived by his grandchildren: Holly, Victoria, Josh, Stormy, Kylah and Breanna. Mike will be missed by his dear sister, Andrea Roberts-Suehring; niece, Alyssa; and nephew, Alex; along with his nephew, John Larsen, Jr. He will be fondly remembered by all his extended family and friends.

Mike held a special place to many who remember him, so please forgive our heads and not our hearts if we were unable to mention all of the lives he touched. A Celebration of Life event for Mike will be scheduled in Ripon, WI in the coming weeks.