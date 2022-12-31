Dec. 31, 1947—Dec. 23, 2022

TOMAH—Michael J. Bates passed away on December 23, 2022 at the Tomah VA Medical Center. Mike was born on December 31, 1947 in Melvina, WI, the son of the late James and Gladys (Haugen) Bates.

Mike spent his early years in LaCrosse until his family relocated to Kenosha, WI in 1963. He graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School in Kenosha.

Following high school, he enlisted in the Army and fought in the Vietnam War. After the war he attended UW Parkside in the Business Administration program. During the time he attended Parkside he also worked as a National Guard Recruiter.

Following college, he traveled to several states and had a variety of work projects. Some of his most enjoyable years were spent in Louisiana, Texas and Arizona before moving back to Wisconsin.

In his later years Mike was diagnosed with posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) from the time he was in Vietnam. In addition, he had been dealing with complications from Parkinson’s Disease.

Mike is survived by his brothers: Kenneth (Kim) Bates and Jerry (Darlene) Bates; sisters: Cynthia (William) Nickolai and Laura (Ed) Haberstroh; along with an uncle and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to sincerely recognize the Tomah VA Medical Center team of Doctors and Nurses who provided quality health care and family type warmheartedness to Mike over the many years while Mike was at the VA Center. Mike also really enjoyed some special times having meals at the Greenwood Cafe and the friendly service provided by his favorite waitresses, Dixie and Diane.

A private family graveside service to celebrate Mike’s life is planned for some time in the future at the Pine Hollow Cemetery in Cashton, WI.

The Torkelson Funeral Home from Cashton, WI, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at http://www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.