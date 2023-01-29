Michael J. Daoust

Dec. 20, 1965 - Dec. 25, 2022

PLEASANT PRAIRIE - Michael J. Daoust passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2022 with family by his side after a short battle with cancer. Mike was born on December 20, 1965 to Michael Daoust and the late Barbara Daoust (King).

Mike "Mickey" was a loving husband, father, brother, and friend. He loved fiercely, and was a workaholic. His passion was being on the road in his rig, or with the wind at his back on his Harley.

Survivors include his wife, Raffaelina Keenan; daughter, Julie Wesenick (Justin); sons: Shane Daoust (Ally Gritzuk), and Jared Daoust; stepsons: Matt Keenan (Emilia) and Tim Keenan; father, Michael Daoust; aiblings: Jeff Daoust (Tammi), Mary Kroes (Dave Ducato), and Susan Daoust (Dave Rank); grandkids: Evan and Emma Wesenick.

He also had many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends that he loved dearly.

He is proceeded in death by his mother, Barbara Daoust (King) and grandparents: Julian and Thelma Daoust, and Julian and Irene King.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Cremation services provided by Bruch Funeral Home.