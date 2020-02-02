May 2, 1950—January 27, 2020

Michael J. Duczak, Sr., age 69 of Kenosha, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 27, 2020.

Born in Kenosha on May 2, 1950, he was the son of the late Chester and Marion (Hauser) Duczak. Mike was a 1969 graduate of St. Joseph High School.

He was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church and the former St. Casimir Catholic Church.

On September 18, 1971 in Kenosha, Michael was united in marriage to Susan White.

He was employed as Journeyman Tool & Die Maker for over 40 years at Gateway Tool & Die, MGM Tool, D & D Quality Trim Dies and Tecomet until his retirement.

Mike was very close with his family. He loved spending time with his wife and daughter at the casino. He could often be found in the kitchen baking cookies with his grandchildren and spent many hours working on cars and other projects with his kids. Mike loved his many grand dogs. You could always count on him to have a pocket full of dog treats to spoil them.