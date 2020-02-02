May 2, 1950—January 27, 2020
Michael J. Duczak, Sr., age 69 of Kenosha, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 27, 2020.
Born in Kenosha on May 2, 1950, he was the son of the late Chester and Marion (Hauser) Duczak. Mike was a 1969 graduate of St. Joseph High School.
He was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church and the former St. Casimir Catholic Church.
On September 18, 1971 in Kenosha, Michael was united in marriage to Susan White.
He was employed as Journeyman Tool & Die Maker for over 40 years at Gateway Tool & Die, MGM Tool, D & D Quality Trim Dies and Tecomet until his retirement.
Mike was very close with his family. He loved spending time with his wife and daughter at the casino. He could often be found in the kitchen baking cookies with his grandchildren and spent many hours working on cars and other projects with his kids. Mike loved his many grand dogs. You could always count on him to have a pocket full of dog treats to spoil them.
Mike was passionate about supporting his family, friends and members of the community. He generously spent much of his time volunteering with local organizations. He donated time each week to The Wisconsin Veterans Home Deli and many hours in support of the American Legion Post 21. Mike enjoyed cooking and fundraising for St. Casimir’s festival, the Sons of American Legion & “Red Ribbon” cancer benefits, along with many others. Mike was a talented craftsman who created granite tables, stainless steel wind chimes and other items to help support organizations he believed in.
Mike was a devoted husband, father, brother and friend. He was well known for taking care of the people he cared about. Lovingly known to his friends as “Mother Mike”, he took great joy in spending time with the S.E.W. Corvette Club, served as treasurer for the Bass Turds Fishing Club and the Sons of the American Legion Post 21. Golf was a favorite past time that he enjoyed playing with his friends and family. He even once hit a hole in one!
He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Susan M. Duczak; his children, Michael (Jennifer) Duczak, Jr., Jeffrey (Samantha) Duczak and Jennifer Duczak; his six grandchildren, Adrian, Cody and Austin Duczak, Maggie and Violet Duczak and Manda Weber; his siblings, Richard Duczak, Roseann (Ron) Ellis, Ellen (Tom) Bothe, Raymond (Kim) Duczak and Robert (Karen) Duczak; his mother-in-law, Ramona White, and brothers and sisters in-law, James “Skip” (Lynn) White, Kelly (Cathy) White and Thomas (Lory) White, Kathy (Steve) Cohen, Mary Filippello, Patti (Mike) Peterson and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Maggie Duczak, and father-in-law, James White, Sr.
Funeral services honoring Michael’s life will be held on Monday, February 3, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, 1919 54th Street. Relatives and friends are asked to meet at the church for the Mass. Interment will follow in St. George Cemetery. A visitation for Michael will be held on Sunday, February 2, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to the Wisconsin Veterans Home Deli, 21425 Spring Street (Maurer Hall) Union Grove, WI 53182 would be appreciated.
