Michael J. Stanczak

1941 — 2021

PLESANT PRAIRIE — Michael Joseph Stanczak of Pleasant Prairie passed away on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at the age of 80 from injuries sustained from a severe bicycle accident.

Mike, or “Mickey” to his siblings, was born in North Chicago, IL on May 11, 1941 to the late Joseph “Curly” and Viola Stanczak. One of five siblings and the only boy, Mike learned his hard work ethic at an early age holding many jobs throughout his life, starting as a paper boy in which he earned enough to buy his first bicycle. From then on, his love of bike riding never ended.

He had a love of different cultures, which brought him to major in Spanish at Loras College and Wichita State for his Master’s Degree. At his first job as a Spanish teacher, he met his soon-to-be wife, Patricia Hayes, a Special Education teacher.

Mike loved God and demonstrated this through his actions – he loved to make people laugh and feel good. He loved everyone and would do anything for anyone, which was also evident though his many volunteer jobs. His love of landscaping was apparent to all by his immaculate yard.