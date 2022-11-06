July 16, 1954 – Oct. 30, 2022
MOUNT PLEASANT—Michael James Wray, 68, received the promise of eternal life on Sunday, October 30, 2022.
A celebration of Michael’s life and homegoing will be held on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, 10:30 a.m., at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road, with Pastor Chester Jackson officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Full Military Honors will follow the service. Burial will take place on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, 10:00 a.m., at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Please see the funeral home website for the full obituary and a link to the live stream of the service.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory
4600 County Line Road, Mount Pleasant, WI 53403
262-552-9000