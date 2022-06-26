Michael John Ewald

1955-2022

KENOSHA - Michael John Ewald, age 67, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Froedtert Hospital with loving family members at his side.

Born on May 17, 1955, in Corona, CA, he was the son of the late William Ewald and Benita (Harlow) Ewald. He grew up attending local schools and graduated from George N. Tremper High School in 1973. During high school, Mike participated on the Swim and Tennis Teams.

Just like his father, Mike excelled in Boy Scouting and reached the rank of Eagle Scout, showing his six siblings the type of leader, he was. Mike was a skilled Design Engineer at the Outboard Marine Corporation where he contributed to multiple product improvement patents. After retiring from OMC, Mike started his own Courier Business, "One Shoe Enterprises" and delivered goods throughout the United States and Canada. Mike enjoyed the outdoors and grew up hunting and fishing. He still holds the honor of Camp Boss due to harvesting "Arnold", the largest buck ever taken by the Ewald boys. No one could tell a story like Mike and he enjoyed entertaining his friends and family with his tales every chance he could. He was a fantastic uncle to many nieces and nephews and loved attending their sports activities and taking them on outings to the movies.

Mike is most well known for his presence in the Kenosha Billiards Scene. He was the Secretary of the Kenosha Pocket Billiards League for many years and fulfilled his responsibilities right up until the end, even running the KPBL City Tournament earlier this Spring. To his friends he is known as "Hammer" for his strong breaking skills and his prowess in making the eight ball on the break. Mike won the Kenosha City Tournament Singles Title in 2013 and was part of City Tournament Team Titles in 1988 and 1993. The members of the KPBL Community, especially those on his own teams, were family to Mike.

The biggest joy in Mike's life was his daughter Sheridan whom he fondly referred to as "Little Squirrel". Throughout Mike's long struggle with a serious illness, he had one goal on his mind and that was to see Sheridan graduate from high school. On June 4, 2022 just a few weeks before Mike passed on, he sat in the front row of the Indian Trails High School Field House and proudly watched Sheridan graduate with honors.

Left to cherish Mike's memory are his daughter, Sheridan; sister, Patrice (Brian) Michaels; brothers: Jeffrey (Maria) Ewald, Robert (Debbie) Ewald, Mark (Nancy) Ewald, Patrick (Sally) Ewald; late brother James's wife Anne Marie Ewald; late father's wife Maggie Ewald; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death by his brother, James Ewald.

A "Celebration of Life" will be held on Friday, July 1, 2022, from 2:00 PM-5:00 PM at Birchwood Grill, located at 7515-125th Ave., Kenosha, WI.

In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances made to the family would be appreciated.

A heartfelt note of appreciation from our family to Dr. Knight and the Oncology Staff at Froedtert Hospital, the Infusion Staff at Froedtert Hospital, Dr. Shepler, Mike's "Rock Star" Nurse Practitioner; Heidi Capodarco, and many other caregivers for their kind, compassionate care provided to Mike.

