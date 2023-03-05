Michael Johnson

Aug. 8, 1991 - Feb. 23, 2023

KENOSHA - Michael Johnson, 31, of Kenosha, passed away Thursday, February 23, 2023.

He was born in Kenosha on August 8, 1991. Michael graduated from Lakeview Technology Academy in 2009, and went on to work outdoors doing landscaping and snow removal.

Michael was an avid sports fan, growing up playing golf, baseball and basketball with his father coaching his teams. His favorite sports teams were the Chicago Bears and Chicago Cubs. Michael enjoyed playing video games with his friends and going out on his boat during the summer, but his favorite thing to do was to be a father to his beautiful daughter.

Michael received his love of animals from his father, as his canine companion, Sadie can attest.

He is survived by his father, mentor, and best friend, Jim Johnson of Kenosha; his mother, Kim Pryse of Racine; his daughter, Addison Johnson of Pleasant Prairie; his sister, Julia Lewis; and his nephews and niece.

Michael was preceded in death by his brother, John D. Lewis.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at 12:00 Noon at the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, with a celebration of life to follow. A visitation will take place on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

William J. Althaus, Associate

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

(Corner of KR & 22nd Avenue)

262-552-9000