Michael "Mike" Zizich

Jan. 14, 1949 – Jan. 9, 2023

KENOSHA—Michael Zizich, 73, of Kenosha, passed away on January 9, 2023. Born in Germany Jan. 14, 1949, Michael was an infant when his parents immigrated to the US as WWII refugees.

After graduating from Bradford High, Mike enlisted in the US Army and was deployed to Vietnam. Following his military service, he earned a degree in Business Administration at UW Parkside.

Mike then moved to Florida where he owned several businesses including sporting goods, advertising specialties and screen printing. He liked the tropical environment of southern Florida and enjoyed scuba diving and snorkeling. His marriage to Peggie brought him three children, Michael, Eric and Nicole, the joys of his life. He returned to live in Kenosha in 2004.

Mike loved Kenosha, the beaches, downtown, the libraries and the parks. He loved being a grandfather to Grace and Lydia and their visits meant the world to him. He was close to his sisters and had a great group of loyal friends, especially: Glen, Curt, Julie and Anne. Mike enjoyed joining his friends for cookouts, playing cards, tailgating at Brewers games or watching a movie or the Packers on TV with them. He was an avid reader, loved trivia and never missed watching Jeopardy. He had a great sense of humor and a dry wit that always made us laugh. He was a sweet and kind soul who will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Mike is survived by his children: Michael, Eric (Elizabeth) and Nicole; grandchildren: Grace and Lydia; sisters: Helen, Olga (John) and Darinka (Steve); and nieces and nephews: Clint, Danya, Karina and Max. Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Rade and Maria and his brother, John and nephew, Corbin.

A memorial service will be held at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove on January 27, 2023 at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, do something that makes you happy in Mike’s memory and as Mike would say . . . Doodah!

