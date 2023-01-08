Michael N. Pade

1973-2023

KENOSHA - Michael Pade, 49, of Kenosha passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Froedtert South-St. Catherine's surrounded by his loving family.

Michael was born on April 1, 1973, in Kenosha, the son of Norman and Lois (Wisecup) Pade. He was educated in the schools of Kenosha. His hobbies included cheering for the Packers and Badgers, bicycling, fishing, but most of all spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include his parents, Lois Pade, Norman Pade (Mary Haley), both of Kenosha; sisters: Cheryl (Paul) Aiello and Tina Pade, both of Kenosha. Also survived by aunts: Barbara Tomaszewski, Janet (Ron) Bruenning; uncles: Richard (Mary) Wisecup, Steven (Sally) Wisecup; nieces and nephews: Amanda, Camryn, and Alec; also survived by many other family and friends. Michael was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.

Michael will forever live in our hearts.

A celebration of Michael's life will be held on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Kenosha Funeral Services from 10:00 AM-12:00 PM, with memorial services to follow at 12:00 PM.