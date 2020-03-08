1963—2020

Michael R. McVey, 56, of Kenosha, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020.

He was born on September 9, 1963 in England to Kirsten (Ditlev) and Paul L. McVey.

Michael owned and operated his own landscaping and sprinkler business for many years.

Michael enjoyed golfing, the outdoors, water sports and exploring nature with his children, who meant the world to him.

Michael was a well-liked, good and kind-hearted man.

Michael is survived by his mother Kirsten, his children Micheal Lynn (Keith) Cooper, Amanda Marie Boone, Hope McVey and Storm (Burgandy) McVey, his siblings Anne (Robert) Mitchell of CO, Matthew McVey of Charleston, SC and Lisa (Marc) Ruediger of Pleasant Prairie.

He is also survived by his grandchildren Ambriel, Rowan, Kylie, Kennedy, Madeline and Bjorn.

He is preceded in death by his father on June 21, 2016.

Private Family Services were held. Memorials would be appreciated to a Wildlife Preservation Organization of one’s choice.

Bruch Funeral Home

3503 Roosevelt Road