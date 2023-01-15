Michael Richard Heller

March 10, 1977 - Jan. 11, 2023

KENOSHA - Michael Richard Heller, age 45, unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at his residence in Kenosha.

Born on March 10, 1977 in Racine, he was the son of Wayne and Karen (Hinkfuss) Heller.

On August 31, 2002, Mike was united in marriage to Stacy Langer in Kenosha.

For several years, he worked as a driver for Stock Building Supply and as a mechanic for Six Flags Great America.

Mike enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping.

He will be deeply missed by his wife, Stacy Heller; his children, Ty and Abigail Heller; his mother, Karen Heller; his sisters, Michelle (Glenn) Skendziel and Jean (Dave) Keeley; his mother-in-law, Bernice Langer; his brother-in-law, Randy (Rose) Langer; his nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Michael was preceded in death by his father, Wayne Heller; his niece, Taylor Skendziel; his father-in-law, James Langer.

Funeral services honoring Michael's life will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, January 20, 2023 at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Interment will follow in St. George Cemetery. A visitation for Michael will be held at the Piasecki Funeral Home on Thursday, January 19, 2023 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101