Michael T. Schwer

1949 — 2021
Michael Schwer, 71, of Pleasant Prairie passed away on Wednesday July 7, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Michael was born on September 23, 1949 in Kenosha, the son of the late Carrol & Betty (Gray) Schwer. He was educated in the schools of Kenosha, graduating from Bradford H.S. Michael married Carol Ingwerson on June 19, 1982 in Kenosha. He was employed as an electrician for many years, as well as an active member of IBEW 127. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, and being outdoors. He also enjoyed classic cars, participating in watching and watching the Demo Derby’s at the local county fair and being a member of and volunteering at the Wisconsin Sportsman Association, but most of all enjoyed spending time with his family & friends.
Survivors include his children: Stacie (Mark) Ziehr of Kenosha, Adam (Kathy Tomaszewski) Schwer of Kenosha; sister, Arlene Chartier of Kenosha; brother, Larry (Kris) Schwer of Kenosha; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren also included is his beloved dog, faithful companion and hunting partner, Brandy. Michael was preceded in death by his wife, Carol; sister, Claire; brother, Jay; and brother-in-law, James.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday July 14, 2021 at Kenosha Funeral Services from 5:00-6:00PM, with funeral services to follow at 6:00PM. Burial Sunset Ridge Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers memorials to the Wisconsin Sportsman Association Inc., would be appreciated.
Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory
8226 Sheridan Rd.
Kenosha, WI 53143
(262) 652-1943