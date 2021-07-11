Michael T. Schwer

Michael was born on September 23, 1949 in Kenosha, the son of the late Carrol & Betty (Gray) Schwer. He was educated in the schools of Kenosha, graduating from Bradford H.S. Michael married Carol Ingwerson on June 19, 1982 in Kenosha. He was employed as an electrician for many years, as well as an active member of IBEW 127. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, and being outdoors. He also enjoyed classic cars, participating in watching and watching the Demo Derby’s at the local county fair and being a member of and volunteering at the Wisconsin Sportsman Association, but most of all enjoyed spending time with his family & friends.