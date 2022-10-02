Milt D. Ancevic

Jan. 30, 1938 - Sept. 24, 2022

DELAVAN - Milt D. Ancevic, age 84, of Delavan passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at home. He was born in Kenosha to Louis and Lorraine Ancevic. Milt graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School in Kenosha.

He was united in marriage to Carol Haug on November 28, 1958 in Bitburg, Germany where he was stationed with the U.S. Air Force. Milt attended University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and Carthage College in Kenosha majoring in Psychology.

Milt worked at Burton Klemp Corp. in Kenosha, Sta-Rite in Delavan, and Gander Mountain in Wilmot. He was self-employed as a Human Resources Consultant.

Milt was an active member of Luther Memorial Lutheran Church in Delavan until it closed. He is now a member of Sugar Creek Lutheran Church in Elkhorn.

Milt volunteered at the Walworth Cty Meals on Wheels, Food in a Back Pack, and the United Fund Board. He was a regular member of the Four Lakes Athletic Club. Milt was formerly an avid sailor, skier, ice fisherman, and loved the outdoors. He enjoyed his skiing trips with Carol and son Michael to Colorado, Indianhead, and Powderhorn.

Milt is survived by his wife, Carol; son, Michael (Jennifer) Ancevic, of Magnolia, MA; grandsons: Jack and Griffin; and numerous nieces and nephews. Milt is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Don and Russ; sister, Jean; sisters-in-law, Pat and Barb; and grandparents.

Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at Sugar Creek Lutheran Church in Elkhorn. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of service on Tuesday at the church. Private Family burial will take place. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to Sugar Creek Lutheran Church, N5690 Cobblestone Road, Elkhorn, WI 53121. Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com.