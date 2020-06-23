× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

1940-2020

Mimi Ann (Martell) Anderson, 80 years old, lifelong resident of Kenosha, WI, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020, at An Innovative Care, Pleasant Prairie, WI.

She was born March 19, 1940, in Kenosha, WI, the daughter of the late Arthur and Elizabeth (Schulz) Martell and remained a lifelong resident.

Mimi was a Girl Scout Leader and CB-er for many years. She could most often be found crocheting (she was a crocheting machine), reading a mystery novel, working a word search puzzle, playing cards, or watching one of her British movies. Mimi loved spending time with her family and friends as well. Mimi loved talking with everyone, as she never met a stranger.

Survivors include her three daughters, Robin (fiancé Chris Thompson) Merriman, Dorothy (Eugene) Jackson, and Mary (Charles) Fitzgerald; two foster sons, Barry Gibson and William (Debbie) Schopp; four grandchildren, George G. (Jacquelyn) German Jr., Robert (Tina) Fitzgerald, Autumn (Jim) McCune, and Ashley (fiancé Ryan Engel) Merriman; three great-grandchildren, Emerald German, Ava Kemen, and McKenzie McCune; two sisters, Gail Martell and Kay Keehnen; two sisters-in-law, Ann Martell and “Wally” Martell; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.