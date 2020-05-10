× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

1955—2020

Misha Radovanovic, age 64 of Kenosha, passed on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at his residence.

Born in Kenosha on October 18, 1955, he was the son of the late Voja and Ingrid Radovanovic. He attended local schools.

Misha was a talented carpenter and gifted artist. With his exceptional skills he created many unique and beautiful works of art.

Misha had many friends. He had a special gift that would ease your worries away and he would turn your frown into a smile. He was an avid fisherman and camper. Most of all, Misha had an unsurpassed love for his granddaughter, Ruby.

Misha will always be remembered by his daughter, Megan; his granddaughter, Ruby; his brother, Zarko (Deborah) Radovanovic; his sisters, Vera (Darryl) Kozak and Gudrun (Harvey) Dam; his nephews, Zeke (Karen Trujillo) Radovanovic and Nick (Samantha) Radovanovic; and his six nieces, Lisa Dam, Erica (Barry) Keating, Shelly (Todd) Bloom, Heidi (Dennis) Meier, Toni Dam and Christina Dam.

Funeral services that will honor Misha’s life will be held at a later date.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101