March 4, 1995—May 19, 2022

Molly Margaret Jakubowski, age 27, passed away on Thursday, May 19, 2022.

Born on March 4, 1995, she is the daughter of Anthony Jakubowski and Mary-Grace Powderly. She was a graduate of Meridian High School.

Molly was employed as a Security Officer for SSA Securities.

She enjoyed writing and spending time with her family and friends.

Molly will be greatly missed and left behind memories that will last an eternity. She is survived by her mother, Mary-Grace Powderly; her aunts, Anastasia Powderly and Katy Calmet; her uncle, John (Laura) Powderly; her cousins, Samuel and Erin Melvin; John, Lauren, Cole and Katy Powderly and many loving and caring cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father, Anthony Jakubowski and her grandparents, John (Patricia) Powderly.

Funeral services honoring Molly’s life were held privately.

