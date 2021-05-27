Muriel M. Halladay

1929 — 2021

Muriel M. Halladay, age 91 of Brighton passed away Friday, May 21, 2021 at Brookside Care Center, Kenosha. Muriel was born July 30, 1929 to Watson and Susan (nee Schwartz) Hubbard in Kenosha. Her early life was spent in Kenosha, where she graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School. On February 6, 1954 she was united in marriage to Leslie D. Halladay at Silver Lake Community Baptist Church. Leslie passed away September 13, 2017. Following their marriage, they resided at the family farm in Salem, where they raised their family.

Muriel was involved in the community, being a member of the Silver Lake Community Baptist Church, the SLCBC Women's Guild, County Homemakers, and the PTA at Brighton Grade School. She worked as a nurse's aide at the Kenosha Memorial Hospital. Muriel enjoyed cooking, canning, gardening, working in the fields with her husband, driving the tractor and pulling the baler. But, more than anything, she treasured the time she spent with her children and grandchildren. They meant the world to her.