Muriel M. Halladay
1929 — 2021
Muriel M. Halladay, age 91 of Brighton passed away Friday, May 21, 2021 at Brookside Care Center, Kenosha. Muriel was born July 30, 1929 to Watson and Susan (nee Schwartz) Hubbard in Kenosha. Her early life was spent in Kenosha, where she graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School. On February 6, 1954 she was united in marriage to Leslie D. Halladay at Silver Lake Community Baptist Church. Leslie passed away September 13, 2017. Following their marriage, they resided at the family farm in Salem, where they raised their family.
Muriel was involved in the community, being a member of the Silver Lake Community Baptist Church, the SLCBC Women's Guild, County Homemakers, and the PTA at Brighton Grade School. She worked as a nurse's aide at the Kenosha Memorial Hospital. Muriel enjoyed cooking, canning, gardening, working in the fields with her husband, driving the tractor and pulling the baler. But, more than anything, she treasured the time she spent with her children and grandchildren. They meant the world to her.
Muriel is survived by her children: Jim Halladay of Brighton, Linda (Ross) Bullin of Paddock Lake, Marilyn (Lyle) Raven of Kalamazoo, MI; daughter-in-law, Cheryl Halladay of Brighton; grandchildren: Rebekah (Ryan) Canfield, Sarah (Adam) Perry, Andy Bullin, Steve Bullin, Paul Halladay and Katelyn Halladay; great-grandchildren: Michael, Samuel, and Owen Canfield and Trystin Bullin. She is further survived by her in-laws: Marlene Hubbard, Joe (Bethel) Halladay, Don (Wanda) Halladay and Darlene Halladay; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband; son Dan; two brothers: Robert Hubbard and Watson Hubbard; in-laws: Lloyd (Phyllis) Halladay.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Camp Fairwood, W7905 S Pleasant Rd, Westfield, WI 53964.
A special thank you to all the caregivers at Brookside Care Center for all their care and compassion.
Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Community Baptist Church, Silver Lake. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Saturday from 11:30 AM until 1:00 PM at the church. Burial will follow service in the Salem Mound Cemetery.
Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory
625 S. Browns Lake Drive
Burlington, WI 53105
(262) 763-3434