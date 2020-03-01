Muriel "Mert" M. Kloster
October 30, 1927 - February 27, 2020
Muriel "Mert" M. Kloster, 92, formerly of Kenosha, late of Racine, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Parkview Gardens.
She was born on October 30, 1927 to the late William J. and Aldia M. (Cody) Disotell in Kenosha. She was educated in the schools of Kenosha and graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School.
On August 28, 1948 she married Paul F. Kloster at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on September 11, 1992.
Mert was a member of First Christian Church and was very active there.
Mert volunteered at the Shalom Center and for veterans, cooking, cleaning and helping them for many years.
She enjoyed bowling, crocheting and going to her kids and grandkids sports games.
Mert is survived by her children Billy Kloster of Kenosha, Cathy Baxter of Kenosha, Jane Kloster of Kenosha, Cheri Christiansen of Viroqua, David Kloster of Pembine, Betsy Wagner of Kenosha, Patty (David) Cooper of Raleigh, NC and Lisa (Chuck) Hoeft of Racine, her eight grandchildren and her sisters Judy Hockers of AZ and Shirley Smith of NC.
She is preceded in death by a grandson Frank and a sister June Hansen.
Celebration of Life for Mert will be held on Monday, March 2nd at 6:00 p.m. at the Bruch Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Monday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service. Memorials would be appreciated to the Shalom Center or to Horizon Home Care and Hospice.
