Muriel "Mert" M. Kloster

October 30, 1927 - February 27, 2020

Muriel "Mert" M. Kloster, 92, formerly of Kenosha, late of Racine, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Parkview Gardens.

She was born on October 30, 1927 to the late William J. and Aldia M. (Cody) Disotell in Kenosha. She was educated in the schools of Kenosha and graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School.

On August 28, 1948 she married Paul F. Kloster at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on September 11, 1992.

Mert was a member of First Christian Church and was very active there.

Mert volunteered at the Shalom Center and for veterans, cooking, cleaning and helping them for many years.

She enjoyed bowling, crocheting and going to her kids and grandkids sports games.

