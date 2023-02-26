Myrna Barbara Blake

1936 - 2023

BELLA VISTA, AR - Myrna Barbara Blake (Theobald) beloved wife, mother and grandmother, age 86, of Bella Vista, Arkansas, went to be with her Lord February 12, 2023.

Myrna leaves behind a loving family in her husband of 66 years, Charles (Chuck) Blake; daughter Mary Beth Blake of St. Louis, Missouri; son, David Charles Blake of San Diego, California; granddaughter Aleah Justine Blake of Vista, California; and brother, Delphin Theobald of Stacyville, Iowa.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilfred and Agnes Theobald; two brothers, Lloyd and Maynard Theobald; and son-in-law, Christopher Whobrey.

Myrna was born March 10, 1936 in Stacyville, Iowa and grew up there. After marrying Chuck November 24, 1956 in Stacyville, they moved to Kenosha, Wisconsin where they lived for 42 years and became die-hard Packer fans. She treasured her trips to Lambeau Field and crushed on Brett Favre. Myrna earned her Associates Degree in Accounting from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside and primarily worked in banking. After retiring, she and Chuck moved to Bella Vista, Arkansas in 1999 where she lived for 23 years.

A lifelong card player and avid reader, Myrna relished bridge games with friends, neighbors and Chuck. She likely inherited her love of cards from her Dad who was an excellent card player. She always enjoyed a good book with her cat Peaches, her 75th birthday present to herself, cuddled by her side.

Myrna was a lover of all things sweet especially lemon meringue pie, pecan kringle and vanilla ice cream.

Myrna was our #1 supporter through good times and bad and will be dearly missed.