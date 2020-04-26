Nancy B. Mittlestadt

June 20, 1946—April 20, 2020

She earned a vocational diploma in the Medical Assistant program at Gateway Technical College in 1988. She was a homemaker, raising two daughters and caring for many foster children throughout the years. Nancy enjoyed traveling with her husband, spending time at their winter home in Lake Havasu City, AZ—she loved the desert and all of it’s beauty. She loved her casino trips, and playing games on POGO where she formed many wonderful friendships. She was always up for a good card game with her friends and family. She had a passion for 50’s music, especially the Everly Brothers. Nancy was an amazing cook, known for her desserts. She always said “If you leave my house hungry, it’s your own fault”. Nancy was a lung cancer survivor, having fought hard over four years.