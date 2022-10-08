Dec. 14, 1937—Oct. 5, 2022

WINTRHROP HARBOR—Nancy (Dallmann) Brown of Winthrop Harbor passed away on October 5, 2022 after a year long battle with cancer. She was born in Milwaukee, WI on December 14, 1937 the daughter of Elwood and Alice Dallmann.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Leo Brown; her son, Steve Brown (Sonja Spinarski); daughter, Liane (Bill) Blanck; and grandchildren: Mattison and Nathan Blanck.

She was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Waukegan where she served in the church choir and altar guild. She loved to travel with her husband and senior groups through the local park district and bank.

She was an avid Chicago Bears fan, loved to garden, arrange flowers and spend time with family. She loved coupons, refunds, garage sales and a good bargain.

She was preceded in death by her twin brother, Elwood Dallmann, Jr. and her parents Alice and Elwood Dallmann.

Visitation will be held on Monday, October 10, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 620 W. Grove Ave., Waukegan, IL 600085. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Memorial Park, Zion, IL.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society and Redeemer Lutheran Church.