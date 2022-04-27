Dec. 22, 1942—Apr. 20, 2022

Nancy Eisen, loving mother of two sons and grandmother of four boys, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 in Baraboo, WI with her son, Aaron, at her side.

Nancy was born on December 22, 1942 in Kenosha, WI and with her sister, Linda was raised by her mother, Gertrude Fonk. Nancy graduated from Bradford High in 1960 and attended the University of Wisconsin at Whitewater and Madison.

On March 14, 1964, Nancy married Michael “Mike” Eisen in Waukegan, IL and began their life together in Kenosha County for the next nearly 55 years. In 1987, Mike and Nancy moved from their home in Kenosha to Bristol and lived on Cross Lake where they enjoyed the country and lakeside lifestyle together. Summers on the lake were filled with lazy weekends on the water with neighbors, from watching the 4th of July fireworks to the spectacular sunsets. Their home was the place to be for summer barbecues with friends, family, and neighbors. One of her most beloved gatherings was the weekly neighborhood “wine night” where old friends and new would get together to talk, relax, and unwind.

Nancy had an adventurous spirit and enjoyed camping with her family throughout Wisconsin, cross-country motorcycle rides with Mike and their friends, and their mid-winter tropical vacations together. She competed in numerous bowling and golf leagues was an accomplished skier on the water and snow.

Most of all she enjoyed raising and being with her boys, from their time growing up in Kenosha, to spending time with their families in Baraboo and Huntington Beach. She especially enjoyed watching her grandsons at their soccer, ice hockey, and baseball games and travelled often to cheer them on from the stands. The grandkids could always tell when Nana was at their games. She was proud that her sons had both completed their bachelor’s degrees, and in the process met both of her future daughters-in law, and that two grandsons have completed their bachelor’s degrees with two more in progress.

Preceded by her husband, Mike (1942—2019); mother, Gertrude Fonk (1920—2016) and sister, Linda Fonk (1944—1966).

Nancy is survived by her sons: Brandon (Dorothy) Eisen of Huntington Beach, CA and Aaron (Shelly) Eisen of Baraboo, WI; grandchildren: Heath Eisen (Anastasia) of Wisconsin Dells, WI, Reid Eisen (Sabina Raslawski) of Milton, WI, and Ethan and Owen Eisen of Huntington Beach, CA; brother-in-law, Marc Eisen (Connie Kinsella) and their daughters, Lauren and Hannah.

Visitation for Nancy will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022 from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the Bruch-Hansen Funeral Home with funeral services to follow. Interment will follow at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park.

Bruch-Hansen Funeral Home

6019 – 7th Ave.

Kenosha, WI 53143

262-654-2136

