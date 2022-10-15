1937 – 2022

KENOSHA—Nancy Jean Vranak, 85 years old, of Kenosha, WI, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022, at her home.

Born in Kenosha on September 2, 1937, she was the daughter of the late John B. and Carmella M. (Kagliotti) Vranak. She attended St. Mary’s Grade and High School and Dominican, Alverno, Carthage and Whitewater Colleges. She received a Master’s degree in Education.

Nancy taught at St. Rita’s in Racine for two years and Wilson Elementary for 34 years before retiring in 1998.

She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, the Retired Teachers’ Association, the Kenosha Education Association, and the Wisconsin Education Association.

Nancy is survived by her two nephews: Nick (Gloria) Vranak and Jeff (Kristine) Vranak; sister-in-law, Lena Vranak; and friend, Mark Gonring; and her grand-nieces and nephews: Melissa, Amanda, AJ, Ella, and Matt.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and her brothers, John (Gary) and Christopher (Kim) Vranak.

A visitation be held on Monday, October 17, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment will immediately follow at St. James Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Hospice Alliance, Safe Harbor of the Shalom Center would be appreciated.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street

Kenosha, WI 5144

Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Nancy’s Online Memorial Book at: