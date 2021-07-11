March 1, 1932 — July 1, 2021

KENOSHA — Nancy Joan Rusecki, age 89, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at Froedtert South–Pleasant Prairie.

Born on March 1, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Gustaf and Margaret (Harig) Dyberg.

On September 6, 1952, Nancy was united in marriage to Neal Rusecki. Their union was blessed with 68 years of marriage and five beautiful children.

Nancy was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. She also was a member of the Racine Curling Club, Bristol Bunnies Golf and Maplecrest Ladies Golf and Bridgeclub. She enjoyed golfing, bridge and spending time with family.

She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Nancy will be deeply missed by her loving husband, Neal Rusecki; her children, Mark (Linda) Rusecki, Pamela (Todd) Winters and Sally (Steve) Wisecup; her grandchildren, Adam (Jill) Rusecki, Rachel (Jason) Straka, Brandon Rusecki, Matthew Rusecki, Eric (Kristy) Winters, Chad (Alison) Winters, Joshua (Ashley) Winters, Phillip Wisecup and Micheal Wisecup; her great-grandchildren, Olivia, Owen, Sullivan, Callen, Lenex, Isabella, Austin, Jason and Isabella; her daughter-in-law, Shayne Rusecki; her sister, Colette Petroski and many nieces and nephews.