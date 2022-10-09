Nancy L. Mathews

1953—2022

Nancy Leigh (Evans) Mathews passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at her home.

She was born February 20, 1953, at Carswell Air Force Base in Ft. Worth, TX, to the late Robert William (Bob/Bill) and Lois Jane (Gibson) Evans. She attended schools in Pekin and Peoria, IL, and graduated from Woodruff High School in 1971. Following high school Nancy earned a BA in anthropology at Northern Illinois University.

She worked in TV advertising at WMBD in Peoria and then John Blair and Co. in Chicago. Not finding advertising a satisfying career choice, she returned to school at Indiana University earning a MA degree in anthropology with an emphasis in museum studies. After graduation she started a long career working in museums at The Field Museum, Chicago, and then the Kenosha Public Museums, retiring from the Kenosha Public Museums as Director of Interpretation in 2019.

On June 25, 1994, at St. Pauls Church, Chicago, she married the love of her life, Joseph Mathews and became instant and loving Mom to Melisa Lyn Mathews and Juan Simon Mathews. She loved nothing more than spending time with family and friends especially grandkids Joey, MiA, and Alistar. Throwing parties, baking Christmas cookies, decorating birthday and other special occasion cakes, gardening, making baskets, crafting and travel with Joseph and friends were her passions. She also was devoted to volunteering at 1st United Methodist teaching Sunday School and working with the United Methodist Women; volunteering at the Kenosha Public Museums; serving on the Coalition for Dismantling Racism and the Kindness Week Committee; and serving on the board of the Kenosha County Girl Scouts.

Nancy is survived by her husband, Joseph; daughter, Melisa Lyn Williams; son, Juan Simon Mathews; grandchildren, Joseph Mark (Joey) Williams, MiAraceli (MiA) Christine Williams, and Alistar Rhys Williams; sister and brother-in-law, Pam and Bob Sampson; brother and sister-in-law, Dan and Beth Evans; brother-in-law and sister-in law, Jim and Teresa Mathews; nieces, Elizabeth Green (Jimmy Green) and Emily Sampson (Jon Galvin); nephew, Brent (Linsey) Mathews; great nephews, Miles and Archer Green and Maddux and Ryder Mathews; many cousins; and more special friends than room allows.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; maternal grandparents, Phil and Lucile Gibson; paternal grandparents, Robert and Betty Evans; and niece, Evelyn Amber Mathews.

A celebration of life will take place at a later date. In memory of Nancy, contributions can be made to 1st United Methodist Church, the Kenosha Public Museums, Girl Scouts of Southeast Wisconsin, and the American Cancer Society. Special thanks to Dr. Bandealy and all the staff of the Aurora Cancer Care Center for their compassionate care of Nancy during her illness.

