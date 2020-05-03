× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Nancy Lee (Hofmeister) Kersting

1937 - 2020

Nancy Lee (Hofmeister) Kersting, 82 of Toledo, passed away, Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Genacross Lutheran Home, Toledo, just one day short of her 83rd birthday. Nancy was born April 29, 1937 to Walter Charles and Mildred (Herman) Hofmeister. She grew up in Kenosha Wisconsin and graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School. She married Fredrick Kersting, the love of her life, on February 28, 1957. They raised two children and celebrated nearly 59 years of marriage before Fredrick's passing is 2016.

Nancy continued her education by earning a degree in Interior Design at Gateway Technical Institute. She worked for several years at Ethan Allen where she helped people create beautiful and comfortable living spaces. She was well respected by her peers and loved by her clients. Nancy enjoyed spending time in the woods of Northern Wisconsin and snowbirding in Arizona, visiting with friends and family and working in her flower garden. She adored her grandchildren.