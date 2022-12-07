Aug. 28, 1954—Nov. 15, 2022

NEW LISBON—Nancy M. (Anderson) Delaney, 68, of New Lisbon, formerly of Kenosha, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 15, 2022.

Born on August 28, 1954, in LaCrosse, WI, she was the daughter of Donald and Shirley Fagan (Schultz) Anderson.

Nancy loved spending time with her family and friends. Always looking forward to the holidays and sending cards to people she cared about. She enjoyed shopping and decorating, collecting angels and snow globes; cooking, baking and watching her soap operas and Lifetime movies. She had a warm heart and loved to laugh.

Her children and grandchildren were very close to her heart. She will be dearly missed by all.

Nancy is survived by two children: Dale Delaney of Bristol and Brittany Pratt of Kenosha; two grandchildren: Steven Sambirsky and Chloe Delaney; two sisters: Sherry (Tim) Gittens of Kenosha and Tammi Miller of Pleasant Prairie; a brother, Bob Anderson of New Lisbon; her step-father, Ray Fagan of Wisconsin Dells; and her very dear friend, Ron Ginkowski of Kenosha.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Sandy Nicolazzi and her son, Bobby Anderson.

A Celebration of Life for Nancy will be held on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. (Noon) at the Bruch-Hansen Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Bruch-Hansen Funeral Home

6019 – 7th Ave.

Kenosha, WI 53143

262-654-2136

