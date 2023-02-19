Nancy M. Peterson (Madison)

Dec. 29th, 1938 - Feb. 9th, 2023

KENOSHA - Nancy M. Peterson (Madison), age 84, of Kenosha passed away peacefully at home with her family on February 9th, 2023, due to complications from a stroke.

Nancy was born on December 29th, 1938 in Kenosha, graduating from Bradford High School and was a lifelong member of the community.

She was the proud mother of David (Lesly) Peterson, Lori (Kevin) Harper, Dale (Jennifer) Peterson, and Daniel Peterson. She was ecstatic to be Grandma to Christopher, Elizabeth, Jorie, Drake, Hollyn, Kailey, Jessica, Jose, Inez, and Danica. She also enjoyed having great-grandchildren, with the youngest Cayde and Jackson visiting her often.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley W. Peterson, Jr. of Winthrop Harbor, IL; her parents; her brothers: Eugene and John; her sister in laws; her nephews: Matt and John.

Nancy and Stan were married for 58 years. She enjoyed square dancing with Stan and raising their four children. In addition to maintaining a busy, happy home, Nancy worked at Thrift Drug for many years and later for Eddie Bauer. In her retirement, she and Stan enjoyed traveling; they especially liked going to Branson. Once retired she didn't stop working; she was always busy volunteering her time for family, friends and St. Vincent De Paul. She had a big heart for her pets, loving them dearly. She enjoyed attending craft fairs with her friends at the Kenosha Senior Center and later had her own booth. Any leftover crafts she would hand out to family, friends or to those in need. She especially loved going for walks and enjoyed shopping. She was very crafty, could knit and crochet beautiful blankets, hats, towels and scarves. Baking was a specialty of hers - decorating cakes for birthdays, weddings and holidays.

Nancy kept herself busy in retirement, her main job was caring for her husband Stan. She believed in Sunday night supper with family, and helping anyone in need. She was great at saving money and being thrifty but always had a good sense of style. She always worked and did an amazing job keeping her family close even with her youngest son being in the military for decades. She put her kids' needs above her own and loved to brag about her children and grandchildren. As Alzheimer's set in, she still had many moments you could see that sparkle in her eye and feel her gentle touch. She loved her four children very much; she couldn't have been prouder of them.

Nancy lived her life for her family and she will be missed. Everything she did was for them. The only thing greater than her work ethic was her love of her family. Special thank you to David (Lesly), Elizabeth as well as many other family members for the many years of care.

A Celebration of Nancy's Life will be held on Saturday, February 25th at 11:00 a.m. at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park (4300 Green Bay Road).

Bruch Funeral Home

3503 Roosevelt Road

Kenosha, WI 53142

262-652-8298

Visit Nancy's

Online Memorial Book