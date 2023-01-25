Oct. 24, 1952—Jan. 16, 2023

FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ—Nancy M. Steele, 70, of Fountain Hills, AZ.

Born in Kenosha, WI on October 24, 1952 to the late Wen and Ruth (Balk) Fonk.

Nancy was a follower of Jesus Christ, daughter, sister, wife, mother, and grandmother, departed this life on Monday, January 16, 2023.

On May 20, 1978 she married Kevin Steele at Kenosha Bible Church.

Nancy graduated from Tremper High School, Kenosha, WI in 1970 and then Marion College, Fond du Lac, WI as a Registered Nurse. Nancy went on to work as a Registered Nurse while additionally using those talents in public health, family practice offices, mission trips and The Neighborhood Christian Clinic.

Nancy loved getting together with other women to study the Bible, was a leader in Bible Study Fellowship and always seeking to deepen her faith. She loved tennis, traveling, boating, and was thrilled anytime she could get together with family members all across the country.

She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Kevin Steele; also surviving her are two children: daughter, Colleen (Jared) English of Sydney, Australia, and son, Andrew Steele of Sarasota, FL; sister, Elizabeth (Michael, Sr.) Mcconaghy of Kenosha, WI; sister, Martha (Michael, Sr.) Medvecz of Racine, WI; brother, Wen (Iola) Fonk III of Kenosha, WI; and her granddaughter, Chloe English of Sydney, Australia; along with many nieces and nephews; and her Corgi, Esther.

She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Claire English.

Celebration of Life services in Arizona will be held at 2:30 PM January 28, 2023 at Scottsdale Bible Church of Fountain Hills, 15202 N. Fountain Hills Boulevard, Fountain Hills. The service will be officiated by Dr. Robert Brewer.

In Wisconsin, we will be celebrating Nancy on March 4, 2023 at Kenosha Bible Church. Details to follow.

Those wishing to make a donation in memory of Nancy can do so at either: Amyloidosis Support Groups—https://www.amyloidosissupport.org/ or