Dec. 4, 1944—May 25, 2022

Nancy (Manke) Smoger, age 77, passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital.

Born on December 4, 1944 in Milwaukee, she was the daughter of the late Frederick and Elizabeth (Becker) Manke.

On October 26, 1963, she was united in marriage to Harold “Butch” Smoger in Milwaukee, WI.

Nancy was a wonderful homemaker, spent many years working at Jewel Foods in Zion, Illinois, then she began a house cleaning business until finally retiring to spend time in Necedah, Wisconsin with her husband, Butch and friends. She spent countless hours with her grandkids, which was her greatest joy. Nancy always made room in her home and heart for anyone and everyone.

She enjoyed sewing, gardening, knitting, reading, traveling, baking, watching old westerns, spoiling her grandchildren, and spending time with her children, family and dear friends. She was also a member of St. Anne’s Catholic Church and a member of Ladies Aide at the Russell Community Church in Russell, IL.

She will be sadly missed by her loving daughters, Eileen Hellwig, Colleen (Marc) Smoger-Evans, Rebecca (Glenn) Luzar, Therese (Patrick) Quick; her grandchildren, Amy (Brandon) Peters, Mary Hellwig, Haley Quick, Kurt Quick, Kayla Luzar, Katelynn Luzar, Lance Evans; her great-grandchildren, Paxton Peters, baby Peters due November 2022; her siblings, Gerald Manke, Frederick Manke; her sisters-in-law, Kathleen (Dennis) Keitel and Patricia Davey; many dear nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends.

In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Harold; her sister, Carol (Rolf) Guenther; her brother, Robert Manke; her sisters-in-law, Carol “Micky” Manke, Edna (Willie) Sandmire; her in-laws, Harold and Lila Smoger.

Funeral services honoring Nancy’s life will be held on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at St. Anne’s Catholic Church 9091 Prairie Ridge Blvd, Pleasant Prairie. Relatives and friends are asked to meet at the church for Mass. Interment will follow in Oakdale Cemetery in Zion, IL. A visitation for Nancy will be held on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101