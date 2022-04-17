KENOSHA—Nancy S. “Nan” Grom of Kenosha, WI, formerly of Waukegan, IL, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. She was born in Green Bay, WI. She was the dear daughter of the late Jean and Alfred Buehrens. She spent her early life in Port Washington, WI, and later moved to Milwaukee where she attended North Division High School.

Nancy was the devoted wife of Rudy, parents John and Mary Grom, celebrating 53 years of marriage. They renewed their vows at the Church of the Gesu, Milwaukee, WI, to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary. Nancy was the loving mother of Laureen Ann (Saul) Grom-McGarity, Mary Margaret (Lee) Grom-Carver, and Sandra Jean (Ronald) Grom-Statema; grandmother of Shannon Leigh (Robert) McDonough-Teal, Kendra Lynn Mc Donough, Timothy John Grom Murray, and Dylan Saul McGarity; fond sister of the late Donald Buehrens; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Nancy was a kind, gentle, and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She had a great love of nature, wildlife, conservation, and preservation of our National Parks. She visited many, her favorite being Yosemite, CA. She had a special love of country, civic duty, and current events. She was an avid history buff, particularly of our founding fathers.

Nancy was employed as a legal assistant at Law Offices in Waukegan, IL, for 30 years. She truly enjoyed her employment as a school secretary at Holy Child High School in Waukegan, IL, where the work hours supported her primary vocation as a mother; her family was the light and purpose of her life.

Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church, 7307 40th Avenue, Kenosha, WI, at 11:00 AM on Thursday, April 21, 2022. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 AM—11:00 AM only. Interment will follow at Ascension Cemetery in Libertyville, IL. Perpetual light will shine upon you.

Remembrances may be made to the National Parks Foundation or the World Wildlife Fund. Arrangements are under the care of Gurnee Salata Funeral Home, 4190 Old Grand Avenue, Gurnee, IL, 60031.