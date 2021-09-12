June 18, 1955 — Sept. 8, 2021
WAUWATOSA — Nancy Yuenkel, age 66, was born June 18, 1955 in Kenosha and is survived by her six siblings: Jim (Patti), Barbara (Niles) Yuenkel, Bill (Char), Tom (Gladys), John (Eleanor), Richard (Mary); and her beloved dog and constant companion, Ed. She is preceded in death by her parents Ed and Jane (nee Flammang) Yuenkel.
Visitation at Schmidt and Bartelt Funeral Home, 10121 W. North Ave. Wauwatosa, WI 53226 on Friday, September 17, 2021 from 4:00 PM until the time of Memorial Service at 6:00 PM. Please visit funeral home website for full obituary and details.