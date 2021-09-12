WAUWATOSA — Nancy Yuenkel, age 66, was born June 18, 1955 in Kenosha and is survived by her six siblings: Jim (Patti), Barbara (Niles) Yuenkel, Bill (Char), Tom (Gladys), John (Eleanor), Richard (Mary); and her beloved dog and constant companion, Ed. She is preceded in death by her parents Ed and Jane (nee Flammang) Yuenkel.