Naoleon "Nap" Magno

June 26, 1925—March 17, 2022

MILWAUKEE—Napoleon “Nap” Magno, age 96, passed away peacefully in his home on March 17, 2022. He is now reunited with his beloved wife of 68 years, Marlene.

He is the dear father of: Terry (Christine) Magno, Randy (Rita) Magno, Pattiann Bortman (Larry), Danny (Gay) Magno and Kevin (Deborah) Magno; loving grandfather of: Bridgette, Jodi, Ryan, Erica, Matthew, Kelly, Tony, Benjamin, Katie, Cory, Cody and Sara; he was also a proud great-grandfather of 14. He is survived by his sisters-in-law: Pearl (Dominick) Magno and Judy (Jerome) Cote; cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marlene (nee Cote), his parents Joseph and Mary Magno, and by his siblings and their spouses, Lena (Joe) Carlini, Sarah (John) Greco, Dominick Magno, Marge (Tom) Fowler.

Napoleon was born in Duluth, MN to Italian Immigrants in 1925. He was raised in Kenosha, WI and graduated from Bradford High School in 1943.

After high school he was drafted and joined the United States Marine Corps. During World War II, he was sent to the Pacific and fought in the Battles of Peleliu (1944) and Okinawa (1945). After his discharge from the Marine Corps, He attended the University of Wisconsin Whitewater Teachers College and graduated with a degree in Chemistry and Education. He then attended Columbia University in New York City and obtained his Master’s Degree.

After obtaining his college degrees he began teaching at Sevastopol High School in Door County where he met his bride of 68 years and his soulmate Marlene. Their life journey together followed his teaching career to Lone Rock High School, Sheboygan Falls High School, Sparta High School and finally to the Milwaukee Public School System where he taught at Boys Technical High School, South Division High School, and finally Milwaukee Trade and Technical High School.

During his Milwaukee teaching career, he also taught night school Nursing Chemistry at MATC. Throughout his teaching career he coached football, basketball, baseball, and track and field. Nap retired from teaching in 1987.

His life after retirement was full of family, friends and travel. He was known for his kindness, patience, honesty, and personality. Special thanks to Comfort Keepers, and his care givers Anne, Karina, and Mary.

Visitation will be held at Max A. Sass & Sons -Greenridge Chapel, 4747 S. 60th St., Greenfield on Thursday, April 7, 2022 starting at 4:00 PM until time of service at 7:00 PM. Additional visitation will be held at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church, 3160 S. 63rd St., Milwaukee on Friday, April 8, 2022 from 10:00-10:45 AM. Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:00 AM. Private family burial at St. Michael Cemetery in Jacksonport, WI. Please see www.maxsass.com for further information.