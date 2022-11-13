Dec. 10, 1999—Nov. 8, 2022

KENOSHA—Natalie Marie Zarletti, beloved mom, daughter, sister and TT passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at the age of 22.

She was born on December 10, 1999, in Kenosha, WI to Jeffrey Zarletti and Lori Jahns. Natalie was raised in Kenosha, WI. She attended Jeffrey Elementary School and Mahone Middle School and was a graduate of KUSD. She also attended Gateway Technical College, in hopes of becoming a Social Worker to help other children.

Natalie was employed by Pick n Save.

Natalie loved crafts, bowling, movies, traveling, participating in various road running races with her father, and gardening, especially ever-blooming peppers. Natalie’s compassion was exemplified by her love of animals.

Natalie is survived by her parents; Jeffrey (Tina Binotto) Zarletti and Lori Jahns; her son, Jayce Grayson Gristeau; her brother, Brandon Rieben; her sister, Kaila Zarletti; her nephews, Karson and Kamden Zarletti; her grandparents, Sandy Jahns, Pam Jahns, Thomas Zarletti and Patricia (Jan) Ocker; her aunts, Cyndi Zarletti-Lee (Dale), Michelle Zarletti, Amanda (Bob) Becker, Andrea (Dan) Bendon, and Abbey Jahns and numerous cousins and friends.

Natalie was preceded in death by her grandfather, Dennis Jahns.

Funeral services honoring Natalie’s life will be held on Friday, November 18, 2022. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. in St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 7400 39th Ave. Inurnment will be held privately at a later date in St. George Cemetery. A visitation for Natalie will be held at the Piasecki Funeral Home on Thursday, November 17, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to the family would be appreciated.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue

262-658-4101