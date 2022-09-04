Nicholas B. Beeson

Nov. 14, 1980 – Aug. 27, 2022

KENOSHA – Nicholas Bryan Beeson, 41, passed away on August 27, 2022, bravely trading the pancreatic cancer pain and the treatment pain for additional days with his family. He was born in Libertyville, IL, on November 14, 1980, son of Franc and Anne (nee: Wintering) Beeson.

A visitation for Nicholas will be held on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road, Mount Pleasant. A short visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m., at St. James Catholic Church, 5804 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, with Rev. Sean Granger officiating.

