KENOSHA—Nicholas Cetta, a pediatric physician, died Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Brookside Care Center, Kenosha, WI. He was 80 years old. Dr. Cetta was born in Brooklyn, NY on December 7, 1941, to parents Frank and Libera (Palmeri) Cetta.

Nicholas attended medical school at the University of Bologna, Italy, where he graduated in 1972 before moving back to Brooklyn to begin his residency. He made Kenosha, WI, his home in 1978 and established a pediatric practice serving Kenosha families for over 30 years. His passion was taking care of his patients and their families, and when not working, he enjoyed spending time with family and friends, gardening, boating with his son, studying history, and classic movies.

Nicholas was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Libera, and his wife of 18 years, Sandra (Armstrong) Cetta. He is survived by his only child Thomas, and Tom’s wife, Emily (Beere) Cetta.

The family is especially thankful to Diana Christofferson and the entire staff at Brookside Care Center, the Hospice Alliance, and most grateful for the special care and friendship of Dr. Syed Haider, whose visits brought comfort to the family and a smile to Nick in his final hours on this earth.

Services for Nicholas will be held privately with a future celebration of life at a later date.

