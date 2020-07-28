× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nickolas Leon Trombley, 79 years old of Paddock Lake, WI, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. He was born July 27, 1940 in Superior, WI the son of the late Leon H. and Martha K. (nèe Lamont) Trombley. On August 3, 1963, Nickolas married Diane Evelyn Webster at Salem United Methodist Church, Salem, WI. They were longtime members at Salem United Methodist Church and he later served on the Paddock Lake Village Board. Nickolas also served as an officer on the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department for over 32 years.

Nickolas is survived by his wife of almost 57 years, Diane; their children, Neil Leon (Karen) Trombley, Dawn Elaine Trombley, Alison Diane (Scott) Trombley Thurow; their 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; his siblings, Rosemary Simrak and Judith Nelson; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Frikart.

The family would like to extend its gratitude and appreciation to Dr. Giuseppe Garretto and the nurses and staff at Aurora at Home Health and Hospice Care.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Strang Funeral Home, 1055 Main St., Antioch, IL 60002. Funeral Services will be private Wednesday at Salem United Methodist Church, Salem, WI with interment to immediately follow in Union Cemetery, Paddock Lake, WI. For additional information, call 847-395-4000. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to Salem United Methodist Church, 25130 85th St., Salem, WI 53168. Please sign the online guestbook for Nickolas at www.strangfh.com.