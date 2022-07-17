Nina Alline (Taylor) Brown, 102 years old, met her Lord and Savior on July 14, 2022, with her daughter at her side. Born in Cherokee, AL, on January 22, 1920, to Alvie and Josie Taylor, the oldest of 4 daughters. On January 21, 1940, she married the love of her life, Villard Lee Edgar Brown in Booneville, MS. Together they raised four children. Alvie Lee Edgar Brown, Jerry Joe Brown, Charles Wayne Brown and Nina Ann Rondon. They relocated their lives to Kenosha in May of 1959. Sadly, Villard passed away on February 13, 1973. She was a homemaker most of her life while helping her kids out by watching her grandchildren for them to work. She loved growing flowers, her favorite being day lilies. She enjoyed doing word puzzles and watching Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy. But her main focus in life was her family. She is survived by her children: Jerry, Charles and Nina; her 10 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and eight great-great grandchildren. Each one held a special place in her heart. She was very attached to her little helper and apple of her eye, Everly Angel, who turned 5 years old on July 13, 2022; Her daughter-in-law’s: Grace Brown, Lois Brown and Annita Brown; Her sister, Willard Pounds of Mississippi. She was preceded in death by her husband; her mother and father; two sisters: Flora Clark and Chris McAllister; her son, Alvie; her granddaughter, Angel Dawn; and her son-in-law, Frank Rondon. She was one of a kind. A gentle, sweet soul loved by all who knew her. She will be sorely missed. Per her request, a private family funeral will be held at Bruch-Hansen Funeral Home. Interment will be held at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park.