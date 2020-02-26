1935—2020

Norma (nee: Anthony) Jones became the newest angel to receive her wings on February 23, 2020.

She was born in 1935 to the late Rufus and Nettie. Norma married the love of her life in 1956 and soon moved to WI. She not only raised her family, she was employed full time, volunteered as a Sunday school teacher and was an active member at church.

She enjoyed leading 4-H groups and chaperoning local marching bands when her children were young. She was gifted with many talents, she loved to quilt, sew, and knit. She shared her talent with family and friends. Norma was a member of the Southport Quilters Guild. For many years, she was a leader for a church group “Team Tanenbaum” where she used her quilting skills in creating tree skirts that were delivered to the elderly during Christmas. She used her organizational skills at Regent for the local DAR chapter. She loved to travel with her husband in their trailer throughout the USA including a trip to Alaska.

Norma is survived by her husband, Gerald; her daughters, Linda and Glenda (James); her four grandchildren; and her seven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and all seven siblings.