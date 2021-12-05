Norman Gene Mieloszyk, Jr.

May 11, 1962 — Dec. 2, 2021

KENOSHA — Norman G. Mieloszyk, Jr., 59 years old, of Kenosha, passed away Thursday, December 2, 2021, at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital.

He was born May 11, 1962, in Ironwood, MI the son of Douglas and Sheila (Valetti) Hultner. Norman attended local schools and graduated from Tremper High School, Kenosha. He went on to work for the City of Kenosha in the Waste Division. On September 18, 1982, he married Terri Wilson at Bethany Lutheran Church.

Norman was an avid Green Bay Packers fan and season ticket holder. He loved watching the Detroit Red Wings, riding his Harley motorcycle, golfing, bowling in his Monday and Wednesday night leagues at Sheridan Lanes, and participating in the morning and afternoon golf league on Thursdays. Norman enjoyed being a Kenosha Kingfish Host Family and attending games there. He was proud to be a foster parent of multiple German Shepherds through the organization Rettungs-Haus Shepherds, Inc. He was a family man, and cherished the time spent with them. His grandchildren were the “joys of his life”.

Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Terri; children: Mathew (Megan) Mieloszyk, Amanda (Anthony) Rogers, Benjamin (Nicole) Mieloszyk; parents, Douglas and Sheila Hultner; grandchildren: McKenzie Mieloszyk, Braxton Mieloszyk, Evelyn Mieloszyk, Bennett Mieloszyk, and Turner Mieloszyk; sister, Diana (Robin) Russell; and in-laws, Don and Shirley Wilson. He is further survived by other relatives and many friends.

Norman was preceded in death by Norman Mieloszyk, Sr.; and uncles: Ted Hultner, Tom Valetti, Louie Valetti, John Johnson; and brother-in-law, Jeffrey Cummings.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at Proko Funeral Home, with services commencing at 5:00 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Norman’s family for donations to organizations he cared about.

