1932 –2023

KENOSHA—Novella Sylvia (Ladehoff) Martin, 90, Kenosha, WI died Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at Accent Hospice in Oak Creek, WI.

Mrs. Martin was born September 7, 1932, in Southport, NC, the daughter of the late Paul and Mary (Larsen) Ladehoff. Her father was a machinist at the Rock Island Arsenal whom she worked with, as the only woman in the plant, to help finance her college education. Her mother was a licensed practical nurse at Mercy Hospital, Davenport, IA.

Novella graduated from Augustana College where she met her future husband. She married Richard D. Martin on July 5, 1958, in Davenport, IA. He preceded her in death on September 16, 1996, in Kenosha, WI.

Novella had five sons born in Dubuque, IA, and Marion, IN. Novella was a lifelong educator and worked at McKinley School in Moline, IL, for the Kenosha Unified School District for many years including Lincoln and Bullen Junior High Schools, Tremper High School, and teaching adult religious education classes at St. Mary’s Lutheran Church.

She continued her education at Carthage College and earned her Master’s degree at the University of Wisconsin. Her love of nature and plants led her to Sunnyside Florists where she enjoyed the environment and connecting with people.

She was a member of 4H, Sigma Pi Delta, St. Mary’s Church Circle, and several aquatic groups at the YMCA and RecPlex. Novella was a voracious reader of books and newspapers, enjoyed spending time with family and friends, word searches, theater, musicals and concerts, and crossword puzzles. Novella was loved by all she met.

Survivors include her five sons: Drew (Matt) of Savannah, GA, Jeffrey (Jackie) of Joliet, IL, Timothy, Barry, and Douglas all of Kenosha, WI; nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her two sisters: Leila Foster and Paula Dotseth.

The family is eternally grateful for the care, compassion, and love that Tim provided to ensure a high quality of life and the ability to stay in her home.

Funeral Services for Novella will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at St. Mary’s Lutheran Church, 2001 80th St., Kenosha, WI 53143. Interment will be held privately.

