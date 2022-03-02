KENOSHA — Officer Jeffrey James O’Connor (KPD Retired) will be honored at a community Celebration of Life with representatives from the Kenosha Police Department on Monday, March 7, 2022, at the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 1st Ave.

The event will start at 3:00 p.m. with visitation and conclude with a prayer service starting at 6:00 p.m. All are welcome to attend especially those who assisted in searching for Jeff, his colleagues, friends, and anyone who wishes to give thanks for the life and dedicated public service of this son of Kenosha.