Olga Randall

March 30, 1925—Aug. 17, 2022

KENOSHA—Olga M. (Del Frate) Randall, age 97, passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 in Kenosha.

Born in Kenosha on March 30, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Nello and Amelia Del Frate. She was a graduate of Kenosha High School. On October 18, 1944, she married the love of her life, Richard (Dick) Randall at St. Mary’s Catholic Church and was with him for 59 years until his death in 2004. Over the years, Olga and Dick’s ventures included the Stop and Shop Grocery Store, Kenosha Quality Meat Market, Alibi Tavern, Dew Drop Inn Tavern, and lastly, Woodlawn Grocery and Randy’s Custard Shop.

Olga was an avid gardener and seamstress and enjoyed crocheting baptismal blankets for St. Mary’s parish. She participated in Pleasant Prairie Woman’s Club, served as a past President of the Kenosha Quota Club, volunteered at Hospice, Kenosha Public Schools and Shalom Center and was a lifetime member of VFW Post 1865.

Olga is preceded in death by her parents, Nello and Amelia; her brother, Ron Del Frate; her sisters, Marie Cristiano and Alda Del Frate; and her great-granddaughter, Kristina Lea. She is survived by her brother, Dick Del Frate; her sister, Jean Del Frate; her three children, Julie Laabs (Ken) of Rio Rancho, NM, Thomas Randall (Shellie) of Augusta, WI, and Michael Randall (Terri) of Irving, TX; her 11 grandchildren; her 12 great-grandchildren; and her two great-great-grandchildren.

Olga touched the lives of so many over the years and never met a stranger. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, sibling, aunt, and friend and will be remembered with love and respect by all that knew her.

Memorial services honoring Olga’s life will be held on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 7400 39th Avenue, Kenosha. Relatives and friends are asked to meet at the church for Mass. Interment will follow in St. George Cemetery. A gathering of relatives and friends will be held on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances made to Kenosha Achievement Center www.thekac.com or Hospice Alliance www.hospicealliance.org would be appreciated by the family.

